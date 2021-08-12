6,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine given to disabled persons in Bangkok

Chulabhorn Royal Academy continues to provide Sinopharm jabs free of charge to persons with disabilities in Bangkok, with daily registration open for those who missed the previous opportunities.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has arranged a COVID-19 vaccination drive for persons with disabilities at the Government Complex, in cooperation with Dhanarak Asset Development Company Limited and telecom provider AIS.







6,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine were available at this event, and were given to persons with hearing disabilities, self-reliant persons with disabilities, persons requiring close assistance, and mobility impaired persons, all of whom are served in different zones to suit their condition.

Dr Chomsri Kositchaiwat, Rector of Princess Chulabhorn Medical Science Institute, said the academy has continuously provided COVID-19 jabs to persons with disabilities to ensure equitable access. Disabled persons who missed their chance can sign up on the CRA’s online portal for their jabs, which are given daily.



Some of the vaccine recipients at the event today said they are delighted to be getting the vaccine, as persons with disabilities face high transmission risks and more difficulties accessing services.

They said that staff and volunteers at the vaccination drive provided them with attentive care, along with good advice every step on the way. (NNT)























