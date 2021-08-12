Mother’s Day shooting stars – where to watch colorful ‘Perseid’ meteor shower tonight

Members of the general public are urged not to miss the ‘Perseid’ meteor shower or “Mother’s Day meteor shower” on Mother’s Day (Aug 12) night through to the dawn of 13 August

The Perseids are expected to reach a peak rate of 110 meteors per hour in the early hours of 13 August around 2 am. It is also the best time for viewing thanks to clear skies without moonlight, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand or NARIT.







The Agency suggests places far away from cities with dark and open sky are ideal. The Perseids can be spotted with the naked eye without any special equipment. If there’s no rain, viewers will enjoy the shooting stars flying across the skies of Thailand.

The ‘colorful’ Persieds can be seen annually around 17- 24 August. They are the second brightest meteor shower after the Leonids.



The Perseids meteor shower originates from Swift-Tuttle Comet’s debris left in orbit, causing colorful flashes in the sky when the Earth slams into the particles.

Those who would like to join a live-stream to watch the spectacle online should visit NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center’s Facebook page where it will be streamed from sky-watching cameras. (NNT)























