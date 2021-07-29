Phuket sandbox continues amid low hotel reservations for Aug – Sept

Phuket Governor insists the Phuket Sandbox scheme will continue amid rising COVID-19 new cases, while the Tourism Authority says, hotel reservations have slowed down.

Narong Woonciew, Phuket Governor insists the Phuket Sandbox, which welcomes fully vaccinated tourists without a 14 day mandatory quarantine, will continue. He reassured the public that Phuket is able to control the virus.







As for the number of cases, as of today, there are reportedly 28 new cases, according to Mr. Narong, due to numerous factors, such as proactive testing, and bringing infected locals back for treatment, taking daily cases to more than 20 per day.

As for entering Phuket, measures are now more intense. A test certificate and vaccination details must be presented, thereby reducing the chance of new infections.







The cancellation of the Phuket Sandbox could occur in the event of

90 new infections per week

The virus spreads in three districts and over six sub-districts, with more than three independent clusters,

80% occupancy rate of beds in hospitals

Uncontrollable and widespread mutant infection.

Meanwhile, hotel reservations for August have slowed down, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. There were 193,168 nightly hotel reservations in July, with 86,211 nights in August, and 6,423 nights in September.

From 1st-27th July, over 12,000 travelers are booked to come to Phuket already. (NNT)



















