Thailand resumes Samui – Singapore flight on August 1

Bangkok Airways will resume its first international flight from 1 August, 2021, onwards – a three times weekly service between Samui and Singapore.

Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways, said “We are more than delighted to announce the resumption of our first international flight after being on pause for a long while due to the pandemic. The Samui-Singapore route is anticipated to bring back confidence to Thailand’s tourism.







The service will be operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft on Monday, Thursday and Sunday, with the following schedule:

– Flight PG961 departing Samui at 15.05 Hrs. and arriving at Singapore at 18.00 Hrs.

– Flight PG962 departing Singapore at 19.30 Hrs and arriving at Samui at 20.35 Hrs.

“At Bangkok Airways, we remain committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. We have assured that both Samui and Singapore have robust processes in place to ensure travel between the two cities can be undertaken safely,” Mr. Puttipomg added.

Bangkok Airways’ resumption of the direct international Samui-Singapore route is being launched in support of Thailand’s much-awaited reopening to tourism, and is expected to create significant confidence among international tourists of the revitalisation of Thailand’s tourism sector.



This reopening began with the launch of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ programme on 1 July, 2021, and the ‘Samui Plus’ programme on 15 July, 2021. Under these programmes, fully vaccinated foreign tourists can visit Phuket and Surat Thani (Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao) without the need to quarantine.







For more information and to make bookings, Bangkok Airways can be contacted via the following channels: Call Centre Tel. 1771 and +66 (0) 2270-6699 (08.00-20.00 Hrs.), PG Live Chat https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN and email [email protected]



















