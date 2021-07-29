Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station arranges jabs for younger people Aug 1-31

The Central Vaccination Center at the Bang Sue Grand Station is accepting COVID-19 vaccination bookings from people aged 18 years and over, elderly people aged 60 years and more and people suffering seven kinds of illnesses via four mobile phone operators from July 29 onwards and the inoculation was set for Aug 1-31.

The Public Health Ministry through the Department of Medical Services and the Transport Ministry accept the bookings via AIS, True, dtac and NT mobile phone operators.







They prepared 10,000 doses per day for people aged 18 years and over and 10,000 more doses for elderly people, overweight people (weighing 100 kilograms and more or having the body mass index of higher than 35) and those with seven chronic diseases – chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic renal disease, stroke, obesity, cancer and diabetes.

The bookings were for the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca. (TNA)




















