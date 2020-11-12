Phuket launches Thailand’s first electric ferry; a milestone for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism

Phuket Patri Tour together with BanPu Next have launched Thailand’s first-ever electric tour ferry the “Banpu NEXT e-Ferry” paving the way for green tourism in Phuket-Phang Nga region.







At AoPor pier in Thalang district in Phuket, with Captain Thammawat Malaisukrin, Deputy Director of Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center Region 3 as a chair, presided over the launch event.









Captain Thammawat acknowledged that Phuket has long been a destination for tourists from around the world. The new electric ferry is a milestone for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism. It brings tourists to places without leaving pollution behind that negatively affects the environment.

The benefits of the electric ferry are not only the convenience for tourists but also safety because the hull is made of ISO 9001:2015 Aluminum and the battery is placed in the middle of the ship to reduce vibration. The ferry also requires very low energy compared to traditional ferries with conventional engines, and it doesn’t carry any risk of oil spills, noise pollution, or air pollution.



Somruedee Chaimongkol a Chief Executive Officer of Banpu PCL, believes that if all 2,000 plus ferries on the Andaman Sea turned to electric drive, within a year, they would save over 53 million liters of fuel, and reduce the output of over 140,000 metric tons of CO2 which is equal to planting 17 million trees.(NNT)











