Thailand ‘Cannabis Clinics’ show patients’ improvement with no side effects

More than 300 cannabis clinics have opened nationwide since the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes in Thailand and 70 per cent of patients using it showed improvement in their symptoms, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.







The medical cannabis clinics at hospitals have provided treatment for 14,236 people, most suffering from last stage cancer and receiving palliative care.









The rest are patients with Parkinson’s disease, insomnia and other illnesses.

Almost all of the patients, who use medical cannabis, experienced no side effects, he said at a training session on the use of medical cannabis extracts, offered to 150 physicians and pharmacists in Buriram yesterday.

Online registration is available for consultation as well as the hotline for palliative care patients, he added.

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) director-general, Somsak Akkasilp said the DMS developed and transferred knowledge to medical personnel and offered trainings, based on latest researches and more experiences gained from using cannabis extracts for the medical purposes.

Since last year, 11,747 health workers from his department and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine have received trainings. (TNA)











