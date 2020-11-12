Bangkok Airways draws tourists to Phuket, Krabi and Phanga; open three new routes

Besides the tourism promotion policy launched by the government, members of the private sector like The Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Bangkok Airways also provided discounts as part of the economic stimulus.







Members, employees, and college students of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, numbering around 20,000 people will be able to get a 10 percent discount from Bangkok Airways on flights to all its destinations, and 50 kilograms of passenger luggage instead of the usual 20 kilogram load. Flight rebooking will also be free of charge starting today until 31st of December 2021.

Besides the discounts, the airline will also open new routes from Bangkok- Mae Sot; Bangkok – Hat Yai, and Bangkok – Khon Kaen in order to help stimulate and recover Thailand’s tourism and economy.

Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand revealed that the collaboration with Bangkok Airways has also arranged activities in three provinces on the Andaman sea side including Phuket, Krabi and Phanga, creating attractions to draw tourists to the region by promoting each province’s strength ranging from seafood to unique locations. (NNT)











