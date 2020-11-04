Phuket, Krabi and Andaman Sea tourism restoring plans in action

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he was satisfied with a cabinet meeting in the southern resort province and promised to consider proposals from local parties.







Gen Prayut said that the cabinet meeting in Phuket was aimed at building confidence and ensuring effective measures for the reopening of the country to welcome foreign tourists to allow people to generate income and maintain employment.

“I have listened to problems and proposals from operators. The impacts of COVID-19 are lessons for all governments. Importantly businesses should be adjusted and restructured to suit local potential,” the prime minister said.

Gen Prayut also mentioned a 30-billion-baht plan to develop tourism infrastructures in provinces facing the Andaman Sea. He said the government accepted it and the National Economic and Social Development Council would consider its legal and financial details. The plan will be implemented if it is feasible, he said.

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the cabinet acknowledged three main projects to promote tourism and sports in Surat Thani, Krabi and Phuket provinces.











