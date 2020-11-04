Pattaya and Koh Larn Island clear sea water attract nature, sports loving tourists

By Pattaya Mail
The Bikini Run Oct 31 successfully pulled in outdoor sports event participants to Pattaya City.

In eastern Thailand, the atmosphere along the coastline suggests that Thailand is close to winter. The seawater at Jomtien and Pattaya beaches now look very different and more beautiful as it is so clear, and the sand below the water is visible. The clear, green seawater normally occurs from late October until February.

Sport activities like banana boat riding is popular among the young Thai and foreign tourists.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City

Cool with isolated rain mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-23 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.

Koh Larn Island, about 5 km off Pattaya City, the most popular tourism island in Pattaya Gulf attracts millions of tourists to visit every year.




Jomtien beach so clear in November.


