Pattaya and Koh Larn Island clear sea water attract nature, sports loving tourists

In eastern Thailand, the atmosphere along the coastline suggests that Thailand is close to winter. The seawater at Jomtien and Pattaya beaches now look very different and more beautiful as it is so clear, and the sand below the water is visible. The clear, green seawater normally occurs from late October until February.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City

Cool with isolated rain mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-23 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.



















