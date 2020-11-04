Thai Exports will grow by 10-12% next year if Joe Biden wins the election

The Kasikorn Research Center foresees a good prospect for Thai exports after the presidential election in the United States.







The center stated that the US economy was bottoming out and the policies of the potential winner of the US presidential election would further stimulate the US economy and thus benefit Thai exports.

Thai exports to the US next year should grow by 10-12% with the export value of US$36.7-37.3 billion if Joe Biden wins the election. If Donald Trump wins, Thai exports will go up by less than 5% with the value of about US$35 billion, the center said.

The center sees a bright prospect for food exports regardless of who will be the US president.

If Mr Biden wins, demand will rise for luxury goods such as gems and jewelry, automobiles, electrical appliances, furniture, steel, solar panels, computers and electronic parts. Mr Biden emphasized investment in infrastructures and green energy, the research center said.



Improving purchasing power in the US based on the policies of the Democrat Party would increase demand for Thai intermediate products that countries would use to produce their exports destined for American consumers, the Kasikorn Research Center said. (TNA)











