Phuket hotel provides venue for airline employees to sell food from Thai Airways’ kitchen

In Phuket, a hotel operator has provided space to enable airline employees affected by COVID-19 flight closures, to sell products at the “Angel Market”.







Employees from various airlines including flight attendants and ground personnel have united to sell a wide variety of products at Cassia Hotel Phuket, after the hotel operator provided a venue for them called Angel Market. A wide variety of interesting products are on sale including fresh food, snacks, drinks, clothes, and souvenirs as well as deep-fried dough sticks from the Thai Airways’ kitchen.









Mrs Prapha Hemmin, Director for Activities and Corporate Relations of Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited, said this week that the hotel is aware of the plight of those affected by COVID-19 lay-offs, and has provided retail space to airline staff who are not able to return to work at this time. The large sales space was offered free of rent.

There are more than 45 booths manned by airline employees at the Angel Market, which is open on the first Saturday and Sunday of the months of October, November and December. Interested airline employees who wish to sell products are asked to contact Laguna Phuket. (NNT)











