Thailand wins bid to host ‘TBEX Asia 2021’ in Phuket next October

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce that Thailand has won the bid to host the world’s top blogger event, Travel Blog Exchange 2021 (TBEX Asia 2021), from 20-22 October, 2021, in Phuket.







Marking the kingdom’s first winning event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful bid is a result of the fruitful collaboration between the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Phuket Province and TAT.

Phuket has been selected as the host city of the TBEX Asia 2021 under the concept of “Diversity of the South, Phuket & Beyond.”









The hosting of the TBEX Asia 2021 was officially announced at today’s press conference in Phuket by, as seen in the main featured image from left to right, Mr. Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, President of Thai Hotel Association Southern Chapter; Mrs. Somjai Suwansupana, Mayor of Phuket City Municipality; Mr. Chiruit Issarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President; Mr. Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket Province; Mr. NIitheeSeeprae, TAT’s Executive Director of Advertising and Public Relations Department; Miss Nichapa Yosswee, TCEB Senior Vice President; Mr. Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of Phuket Tourist Destination; and Mr. Rick Calvert, TBEX CEO.

Mr. Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket, said “Phuket has all the infrastructure to accommodate tourists flying directly from overseas. There are world-class hotels and medical service providers in the province. We are more than confident that we can be a good host for all tourists and events.”

Phuket is going ahead with all preparations for New Normal tourism. Entrepreneurs are to upgrade the sanitary standards and to comply with the requirements laid down by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Public Health.

A multi screening process is conducted at checkpoints in collaboration with the provincial public health officials, while safety and security measures for water, air and land transport have been heightened to assure everyone that Phuket is a safe destination.





Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, TCEB President, said, “We are going to show the world that Thailand is ready to come back, after COVID-19 has passed, to host international events and Phuket is ready to serve as a festival city”.

The TBEX Asia 2021 will underline arts, cultural diversity, event venues, food, and ways of life of not only in Phuket, but also the whole Southern Thailand region.







Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT’s Executive Director for the Advertising and Public Relations Department (above photo), said “The TBEX Asia 2021 participants will discover the charm and diversity of Phuket that can’t be found anywhere else. Since this big event will be held during challenging times, the honour of hosting this event is really an encouraging sign of confidence and potential of Thailand.”

To boost the confidence of media and international bloggers coming to the TBEX Asia 2021 in Thailand, TCEB, TAT, and Phuket has organised a ‘Media and Blogger Inspection Trip’ to Phuket from 6-8 October, 2020. The three-day programme highlights Phuket’s wide variety of attractions and activities, ranging from beautiful sea and beaches, delicious local food, street art, adventure and charming communities.











