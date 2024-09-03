Phuket court acquits Swiss man in ‘Doctor Pai’ assault case on steps of luxury villa at Yamu Beach

PHUKET, Thailand – The Phuket Provincial Court acquitted David, 45, a Swiss national and owner of Phuket Elephant Park, in an assault case filed by Dr. Tharndao Jandam, commonly known as “Doctor Pai” on September 3. The case centered around an alleged incident earlier this year on February 24, where Dr. Pai claimed that David kicked her in the back and verbally abused her with profane language while she was seated on the steps of a luxury villa with a friend at Yamu Beach in Paklok, Thalang District, Phuket.



Following the incident, Dr. Pai reported the assault to the Thalang Police Station, leading to a high-profile case that garnered significant public attention. There were widespread calls from local residents for David to be expelled from Phuket, as well as a formal request to the Immigration Office to revoke his visa due to concerns that his actions posed a threat to public safety and social order.

However, after reviewing the evidence, the court ruled in favor of the defendant, citing reasonable doubt regarding the accusations, and subsequently dismissed the charges.







On March 5, Sattha Thongkam, the Deputy Governor of Phuket, signed an urgent letter to the Phuket Immigration Office requesting the immediate revocation of David’s visa. The letter cited concerns that David’s actions posed a significant threat to public safety and social order in Phuket.

On March 7, Pol. Col. Parinya Klinkaesorn, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Bureau 1, confirmed that on the night of March 6, Pol. Lt. Gen. Songphod Sirisukha, Commissioner of Immigration Bureau 6, approved the revocation of David’s visa based on the Phuket Immigration Office’s recommendation.

The decision was made under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, which allows for visa revocation if an individual’s actions are deemed a threat to public safety and peace, as confirmed by written recommendations from the provincial governor and the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner.

Despite the court’s decision, David still faces the potential revocation of his visa. He has authorized his representative to appeal the Immigration Bureau’s decision to revoke his permission to remain in Thailand, which is currently under review by the Immigration Committee.





































