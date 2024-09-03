PM expresses gratitude for Singapore’s continued friendship and care for Thai nationals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has received a congratulatory phone call from Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong following her recent assumption of office. During the call, the Thai Premier expressed her gratitude for Singapore’s continued friendship and care for Thai nationals in the city-state. She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through trade, investment, food security, digital economy, and tourism collaboration.







Paetongtarn stressed the need for continued cooperation between the two sides within bilateral, ASEAN, and multilateral frameworks, noting the significant number of Singaporean tourists visiting Thailand in the past year.

Both leaders also agreed to exchange visits in 2025 to further enhance ties, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The planned exchanges are considered a step toward deepening cooperation and preserving the strong bond between Thailand and Singapore. (NNT)





































