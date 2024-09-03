Thai Red Cross special dengue fever vaccination campaign

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Red Cross Society’s Immunization and Travel Medicine Clinic at Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute has launched a special dengue fever vaccination campaign in honor of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday this year. The vaccine is being offered at a reduced price of 1,600 baht per dose, with two doses required, administered three months apart. The special offer is available until October 2024.

The vaccination is available to individuals aged 4 to 60 years, regardless of their previous exposure to dengue fever. An additional 100 baht medical service fee applies, along with a 20 baht charge for issuing a patient card for first-time visitors.







The clinic is located at the Rajudis Building, Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute, on Rama 4 Road in Pathumwan district. The facility operates Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and public holidays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For further information, the clinic can be contacted by phone at 02-2520161 ext. 82731 or through the website at www.saovabha.org. (NNT)





































