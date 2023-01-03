Phuket attracts over 2.3 million visitors and generates 127 billion baht in revenue

Phuket’s tourism industry has experienced a massive rebound after being severely impacted by the global pandemic, attracting over 2.3 million visitors and generating approximately 127 billion baht in revenue during the first ten months of 2022.







Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, Phuket officials said the so-called “Phuket Sandbox” reopening model for international travelers and the efforts of business owners to adapt and rebuild has allowed the local tourism industry to quickly recover.







With all stage performances having been suspended for two years during the pandemic, Siam Niramit Phuket CEO Panin Kitiparaporn said the return of visitors to the province is considered a positive sign for provincial businesses.

The local theater remained closed until last October, a year after the closure of its counterpart in Bangkok. The facility, located on a 57-rai plot of land and a popular tourist attraction prior to the pandemic, has undergone renovations and introduced new shows to offer visitors an immersive experience of Thai culture and history.

The Tourism Authority Office in Phuket, led by Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, has meanwhile been collaborating with the local community to revive economic activity in the region.

Nanthasiri said the success of tourism in Phuket, the top destination in the southern region, is also expected to boost tourism in neighboring provinces over the coming months. (NNT)



































