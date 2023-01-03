20 million international travelers expected to visit Thailand in 2023

Thailand’s tourism sector this year is anticipated to see a lively recovery, with the government now expecting no less than 20 million international visitors this year. The capital Bangkok continues to gain popularity among tourists, with the city recently ranked as the third most popular Asian destination for North American travelers.

Bangkok has seen surges in holiday-related activities among international visitors, as the world recovers from the pandemic and border restrictions eased.







According to the Canada-based travel website and application Hopper, international flight searches by people in North America have jumped from 19% to 27%, with Bangkok ranking at the third most searched destination in Asia, following Tokyo, Japan, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, respectively.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked all related sectors for helping realize the government’s policy on tourism growth, which is essential for the country’s economic recovery.







The government has set a target for this year to achieve 80% tourism revenue and 50% of international arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels. These targets equate to no less than 2.38 trillion baht in revenue and at least 20 million visitors, not including 180 million mainland Chinese travelers and domestic travelers.

The Prime Minister has asked the relevant agencies to help facilitate the expected increase in tourist numbers, while urging Thais to be good hosts for visitors. (NNT)























