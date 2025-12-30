Mild sunshine and calm seas set the scene for Pattaya’s New Year escape

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is greeting visitors with cool morning temperatures and mild sunshine as Thailand enters the New Year holiday season, offering a comfortable and refreshing atmosphere for both tourists and local residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, upper Thailand continues to experience cool to cold conditions, particularly in the North and Northeast. In the Central Region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the Eastern Region where Pattaya is located, mornings are cool with light fog in some areas, followed by mild sunshine as the day progresses.







The cooler conditions are caused by northwesterly winds at higher altitudes covering upper Thailand, while a moderate high-pressure system over the North and Northeast is gradually weakening. Authorities are advising people to take care of their health during the cooler mornings and to remain cautious when traveling through foggy areas, especially during early hours.

In Pattaya and the eastern seaboard, temperatures are expected to range from around 20–22°C in the morning, rising to 32–34°C during the day, with mild sunshine creating pleasant conditions along the beaches and outdoor attractions. The agreeable weather has added to the festive atmosphere as beaches, shopping areas, and tourist landmarks see increased activity during the New Year holidays.



However, the Meteorological Department has also warned of dry conditions across much of upper Thailand, increasing the risk of fires. Residents and business operators are urged to exercise caution, particularly in crowded holiday zones.

In southern Thailand, rainfall has eased due to a moderate northeast monsoon, though isolated thunderstorms remain possible in the lower South. Wave heights in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 1–2 meters, increasing to around 2 meters during thunderstorms. Boat operators and fishermen are advised to navigate with care and avoid stormy areas.





Air quality remains a concern, as dust and haze accumulation across upper Thailand is at moderate to relatively high levels due to limited air circulation.

As Pattaya continues to welcome a surge of domestic and international visitors for New Year celebrations, authorities encourage tourists to enjoy the mild sunshine, dress appropriately for cool mornings, and stay alert to weather and marine advisories to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.



































