Phuket and parts of airport flooded after heavy rains

Many parts of Phuket province were flooded, especially Thalang district where vehicles were covered by floodwater after persistent rain. Meanwhile, the management of Phuket airport warned air travelers to arrive early.

Heavy downpours caused flooding in many zones of Thalang district. A condominium building near Phuket airport was in deep floodwater and the motorcycles and cars of dwellers were inundated. Floodwater rose too fast for vehicle owners to move them. At least 40 cars and 20 motorcycles were under water there.







Officials from the disaster prevention and mitigation office of Phuket installed pumps to drain floodwater from the compound of the condominium building.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew inspected flooded areas in the southern island province and ordered assistance for affected people.

Meanwhile, the management of Phuket airport advised air travelers to go there early so that they would not miss their flights. It said travelers could inquire about situations at the airport via the phone number 0-7635-1111. (TNA)














































