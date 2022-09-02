Thailand enforces 4000 baht fine for speeding, lights & pedestrian crossing violations

Traffic fines will be much higher, with the maximum rate of 4,000 baht, on Sept 5 when the newly amended Land Traffic Act will take effect, according to the police.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat said the amendment increased punishment on the traffic rule violations that were main factors behind road accidents. They included the violation of speed limits, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings, he said.







The maximum fine of such offences rose from 1,000 to 4,000 baht, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

The new law also raised the maximum fine from 500 to 2,000 baht for driving in wrong direction and failure to wear a helmet or a seat belt.

However, the law does not require pickup truck passengers on extended space behind the driver’s seat and cargo beds to use a seat belt but their number must not exceed its limit.







Child seats will not be mandatory on Sept 5 and the Royal Thai Police Office and the Department of Land Transport would announce relevant rules on the use of child seats by Dec 4, Pol Gen Damrongsak said. (TNA)



































