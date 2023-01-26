Phitsanulok’s Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes registered as GI product

The Ministry of Commerce has announced the registration of Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes from Phitsanulok province as a new geographical indication (GI) product. The GI certification will add more market value to the fruit and generate more income for local farmers.

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai, the Intellectual Property Department announced the registration of Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mangoes to add market value, in accordance with the government’s policy to strengthen Thailand’s local economy.







The mango, grown in Phitsanulok’s Noen Maprang, Wang Thong, and Wat Bot districts, is widely known to consumers for its texture, fragrance, and taste. The fruit has generated more than 11 million baht in income as export products to Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan.

A geographical indication (GI) is a certificate identifying products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that is due to that origin. This increases the product’s market value and protects the brand by establishing consumer trust in its quality, resulting in more income for local communities.







The Intellectual Property Department has approved the registration of 22 new GI products in 2022. Some of these products include stinging catfish from Surat Thani, mini mangoes from Songkhla, and Thong Chai Thai silk from Nakhon Ratchasima province. (NNT)



























