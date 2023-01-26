Enchanting light-and-sound show to celebrate magnificent Phimai Historical Park – Nakhon Ratchasima

Tourists are invited to the 2023 Mini Light & Sound Phimai event at Phimai Historical Park in Phimai district of the Northeastern (Isan) province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

This colorful event that celebrates the culture and heritage of Phimai will be held on Sunday, 29 January and Saturday, 18 February, from 16.00-20.00 Hrs., with admission free of charge.







The event program includes guided tours around the attractions of Phimai Historical Park, traditional welcoming and blessing ceremonies performed by locals, and ‘ancient market’ style shops selling local food. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be Isan folk music performances.

Festival-goers are also invited to dress in Thai fabrics to attend the event.







Phimai Historical Park is the largest stone Khmer temple in Thailand, and one of the most important tourist attractions in Nakhon Ratchasima. Phimai was a prominent town at the time of the Khmer Empire, and the temple Prasat Hin Phimai was one of the major Khmer temples in ancient times.

For more information, contact: TAT Nakhon Ratchasima Office at Tel. +66 (0) 4421 3666; or Facebook Page: TATNakhonratchasima. (TAT)





















































