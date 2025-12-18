Pattaya-born kickboxer wins gold at SEA Games 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Alexandre Mangkorn Berrie, widely known as “Kru Alex,” has brought pride to Pattaya after winning a gold medal in kickboxing at the 33rd SEA Games 2025, hosted by Thailand.

The Thai–French kickboxer, a native of Pattaya, competed in the men’s Kick Light division, 57-kilogram category, delivering a strong performance to secure the top podium finish. His victory was part of a successful campaign by the Thai kickboxing team, which collected four gold medals during the tournament.







Alexandre’s achievement highlights both his personal dedication and the growing strength of Thailand’s kickboxing program on the regional stage. His success has been celebrated locally as an inspiration to young athletes in Pattaya and across the country.

The SEA Games 2025 marked another milestone for Thai combat sports, with kickboxing emerging as one of the standout disciplines for the host nation.



































