Pattaya athletes shine at SEA Games with windsurfing medal haul

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is celebrating a proud sporting moment after local athletes competing with Thailand’s national windsurfing team delivered an outstanding performance at the SEA Games, securing a total of three gold medals and one silver medal.

The Pattaya-born windsurfers played a key role in Thailand’s success in the windsurfing events, showcasing skill, endurance, and consistency against strong regional competition. Their achievements reflect years of dedicated training in the waters of Pattaya and Jomtien, long regarded as important training grounds for Thai water sports athletes.







Officials and local supporters praised the athletes’ commitment and discipline, noting that their success highlights Pattaya’s potential as a center for marine sports development. The calm seas, favorable winds, and strong local coaching environment have helped nurture athletes capable of competing at international level.

The medal wins not only brought honor to Thailand but also inspired pride among residents in Pattaya, with many seeing the results as proof that local talent, when supported and developed, can reach the top of regional sport.

As celebrations continue, the athletes are being hailed as role models for the next generation, encouraging young people in Pattaya to pursue sports and represent the country on the international stage.



































