Thai PM highlights efforts to advance human rights and equity

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced new measures to enhance human rights protection in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, the prime minister said the government is working to improve public health and pensions, reform prisons, and deter sexual assault and forced disappearances.

Gen. Prayut stated that a project to strengthen the public health system utilizing cloud computing was recently approved by the Cabinet, citing the significance of human security as a critical factor for Thailand’s future. This enables hospitals to track each patient’s medical history, including diagnoses and treatments, allowing patients to receive care at their preferred locations.







The Cabinet also approved ministerial regulations to increase the National Savings Fund’s pension scheme to encourage people to save more for retirement, as well as passing legislation to increase penalties for repeat sexual assault offenders and another law that increases penalties for those linked to forced disappearances.

According to Gen Prayut, these laws aim to ensure safety in society and protect human rights in line with international principles.







The prime minister noted that the legal system is also undergoing more reforms, including the acceleration of court proceedings and the reduction of prison terms for those convicted of minor offenses. (NNT)

































