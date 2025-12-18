Senior living and humanitarian aid efforts were the two topics at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed two distinguished speakers at its December 10 meeting, each addressing vital issues that touch the lives of expatriates and local communities alike. William Lyons, General Manager of Homely Senior Living, shared how his innovative “care resort” model is reshaping senior and assisted living in Thailand by blending hospitality with personalized health services. Following his talk, Katrina Bartolo of the Christian Outreach Centre Foundation delivered a heartfelt presentation on the humanitarian challenges along the Thai-Myanmar border, highlighting the foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide relief and support to vulnerable populations.







During his portion of the talk, William described Homely Senior Living as a “care resort” rather than a traditional nursing home. The facility, located just outside Pattaya, offers private villas, hotel-like amenities, and a tropical, open environment designed to promote independence, dignity, and a high quality of life for its residents. William emphasized that the goal is to avoid the institutional feel often associated with elder care, instead providing a vibrant community where seniors can “age in place” as their needs evolve.

A key focus of the presentation was the evolving regulatory landscape in Thailand. William explained that recent government regulations now require all care homes to be licensed, with strict standards enforced by the Ministry of Public Health. Further, that Homely Senior Living not only meets but exceeds these requirements, offering 24-hour registered nurse coverage, individualized care plans, and a fully English-speaking medical team—features not mandated by law but seen as essential by the facility.



William outlined the range of care options available, from independent and assisted living to 12-hour day care and full 24-hour care. Residents can seamlessly transition between these levels as their needs change, ensuring continuity and comfort. The facility boasts a high staff-to-resident ratio, with more caregivers and nursing aides than residents, and all staff receive specialized dementia care training.

Serving a diverse, mostly expatriate community, Homely assists residents with visas, banking, and even international relocation, providing a “door-to-door” service for newcomers. William pointed out that the blend of hospitality and healthcare, high staffing levels, individualized care, and a resort-like environment are what set Homely apart from other facilities.





Katrina Bartolo of the Christian Outreach Centre Foundation then delivered a moving presentation shedding light on the urgent humanitarian needs along the Thai-Myanmar border and the foundation’s ongoing projects to support refugees and vulnerable communities.

Katrina, a full-time missionary and humanitarian development administrator, described the Foundation’s work in Thailand and neighboring countries. Operating for 14 years in Thailand, the Christian Outreach Centre Foundation is a non-denominational Christian organization focused on providing aid regardless of recipients’ religion or background.

Katrina outlined several major initiatives, including Emergency Relief, Distribution of food (especially rice), groceries, blankets, Mobile Clinics, Clean Water & Sanitation, Clear Vision Project, Child Sponsorship to support orphans and separated children, People with Disabilities Rehabilitation, and Community Development through education programs, counseling, and support.



Katrina stressed the importance of partnerships and donations, noting that the foundation relies on contributions of rice, medicine, clothes, blankets, mosquito nets, and monetary support. She made a specific appeal for 400 blankets (at 70 Baht each) for children in cold border areas and encouraged volunteers with medical skills or resources to join their efforts.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of William’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNDT6VXbo-g and for Katrina’s presentation visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agnzUk7j6Ao.



































