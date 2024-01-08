Phitsanulok hosts vibrant display of everlasting daisies at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park

Phitsanulok province is currently hosting a vibrant display of everlasting daisies, drawing tourists to the 1,200-rai of land (192 hectares) flower field at Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park. These colorful daisies, known for their paper-like texture, are in full bloom and are expected to remain so until the end of the cold season in March.

This flower field is a part of the Phu Hin Rong Kla Forest Development Project, which was started in 2008 by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. The project, initially sought to reduce deforestation, has been assisting local farmers in cultivating crops suited for the region’s cold climate, including strawberries, Arabica coffee beans, and decorative flowers.







The field of everlasting daisies has become an unexpected attraction for tourists following its discovery by a group of tourists who were on a hike to the province’s renowned maple forest and the Himalayan cherry on Phu Lom Lo Mountain. The field, located 3 kilometers west of the park’s headquarters, is accessible to visitors every day from 6 am to 5 pm.

Although the flower field itself does not offer accommodation or camping facilities, since it was not originally intended for tourism, visitors can still find places to stay in designated areas close to the park’s main office. (NNT)





























