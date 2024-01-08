Thailand welcomes more flights from Scandinavian cities

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report that Thailand is seeing an increased number of flights from Scandinavian cities with airlines adding more flights and resuming services.

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced the continuation of its direct Oslo-Bangkok service in the upcoming summer 2024 and winter 2024/2025 seasons.







From 29 May to 7 September, the airline has scheduled twice-weekly flights, totalling 30 flights and 8,700 passenger seats.

From 31 October 2024 to 27 March 2025, the airline will maintain twice-weekly flights and will add an additional flight a week during the peak period between December 2024 and January 2025. This will offer a total of 48 flights and 13,920 seats.







Norse Atlantic Airways first launched its twice-weekly Oslo-Bangkok flights in the winter 2023/2024 season, from 2 November 2023 to 13 April 2024. The airline operates on the route using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The Oslo-Bangkok route will also be served by Thai Airways International (THAI) from July 2024.

From other Scandinavian cities, Scandinavian Airlines resumed its non-stop Copenhagen-Bangkok service with three-weekly flights in the winter 20233/2024 season, from 30 October 2023 to 2 April 2024. To cater to demand, the airline has scheduled a weekly flight during the 4-18 April 2024.







The Copenhagen-Bangkok service is also served by THAI with a daily flight. THAI also operates a daily flight on the Stockholm-Bangkok route.

In addition, in the winter 2023/2024 season, there are charter services on the Nordic-Phuket and Nordic-Krabi routes operated by TUI. Meanwhile, VING operates charter services on the Nordic-Phuket route. (TAT)





























