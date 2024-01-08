Thai team wins top prize at ice sculpture contest in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province of China

A team of Thai students from Saowabha Vocational College won the top prize in the International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province of China.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Vocational Education Commission, Mr. Praphan Rattanarun said that three teams from Saowapha Vocational College, Saraburi Vocational College and Surat Thani Vocational College were sent to participate in the snow sculpture competition from January 4 to 7.







The competition featured representatives from six countries, including China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, and Thailand, with a total of 58 teams participating.

The Saowabha Vocational College's winning sculpture was entitled "TuK Tuk on Tour" The artwork utilizes Tuk Tuk, tricycle taxis to showcase various characters related to Thai culture and traditions, aiming to present contemporary Thai art to a global audience.







The team members are Ongsa Yutthasa-ard, Kawin Satapak, Sudakan Jardkaew and Nutthawut Saengphu. Their supervising instructor is Sornchai Chanasuk.

Two other teams secured the 3rd prize.

The artwork of the Saraburi Vocational College, titled "World of Peace," depicted two white doves embracing six roses within their wings, symbolizing peace in six continents. It aimed to raise awareness about promoting unity to create a peaceful world without violence.







Meanwhile, the team from Surat Thani Vocational College created the artwork, named “Humans and Nature,” highlighting the impacts from technological advancements on environment and urging humans to take care of the environment for a balanced coexistence of humans and nature.

Teams from Thailand are scheduled to arrive in Thailand after midnight on January 9. (TNA)






































