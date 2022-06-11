Philippines President-elect to join APEC Summit in Thailand on November 18-19

The Philippines’ President-elect, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has accepted an invitation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand on November 18-19, 2022.

Thailand, as APEC host, is poised to advance its priorities and key deliverables in the region’s development toward inclusive and sustainable growth by hosting APEC meetings this year under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”







Through the concept of the Bio, Circular, and Green (BCG) Economy Model, Thailand is also determined to implement its APEC initiatives toward a sustainable and balanced post-COVID-19 era. (NNT)

































