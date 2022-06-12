New Pattaya councilman bullies traffic department over Naklua lane changes

Newly seated Pattaya City Council members aggressively sought to show off to the public at their first, blasting the city transportation office for its bizarre road-painting choices.

Councilman Anupong Puttanawarat claimed Naklua residents were vexed about road signs being painted on the pavement, calling them confusing and creating only more congestion. He also criticized decisions to make some streets one-way and ban right turns near Naklua markets.







Anupong complained there were never any public hearings about the traffic changes – even though such things never have been the subject of hearings – and demanded to have the “problems” fixed.

City Manager Pramote Tubtim said the repainted lines and signs were to accommodate the construction of a new parking garage for the Naklua Market.

He said people used to turning right at the Naklua Long Bridge and Naklua Old Market will have to adjust to the new system, as right turns caused too much traffic congestion. Instead, a U-turn will be opened at the new parking structure.





























