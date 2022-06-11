Thailand’s NHSO to stop covering Covid test fees at UHC uninsured centers next month

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will stop covering the cost of Covid-19 tests at medical service centers that are not covered by the universal health coverage (UHC) beginning next month.







According to NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadet Thammathat-aree, the NHSO drew in medical centers outside of UHC coverage to help ease the workload from UHC-covered centers in providing services for screening and protecting the public against the spread of the Covid-19 virus during the pandemic. Now that country is moving towards declaring Covid-19 an endemic, the NHSO board of directors recently agreed to stop covering the cost of these tests performed at uninsured medical health centers beginning July 1, 2022. People who have Covid tests performed at such medical facilities will be responsible for their own expenses.







The agreement will be proposed to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for consideration. The NHSO secretary-general also assures that UHC medical centers will continue to provide Covid health services to people under the UHC program. (NNT)































