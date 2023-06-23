Phi Ta Khon Festival (Ghost Festival) in Loei province June 23 – 25

Experience the captivating Phi Ta Khon Festival (Ghost Festival) 2023! This lively celebration is an integral part of Thailand’s cultural heritage, featuring ghost and spirit folklore reminiscent of Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

The festival dates, traditionally disclosed by local spirit mediums, usually commence on a Friday following the sixth full moon of the year. Taking place during the rainy season, typically in late June to early July, this year’s Phi Ta Khon Festival will be held from 23 – 25 June 2023.







The roots of Phi Ta Khon lie in the vibrant Buddhist faith of the Thai people. Legend has it that during Prince Vessandara’s joyous return, spirits from nearby villages joined the welcoming parade, sparking the tradition. In honor of this Buddhist tale, the residents of Dan Sai district in Loei province dress up in captivating “ghost masks” or Phi Ta Khon, creating a mesmerizing grand parade. While the festivities are exclusive to Dan Sai district, they share certain aspects with other regional events such as the Bun Bang Fai Festival in northeastern Thailand.







Discover the enchantment of the Phi Ta Khon Festival and immerse yourself in Thailand’s rich cultural tapestry. Learn more about this extraordinary event on https://www.thailandnow.in.th/event/phi-ta-khon-festival/ (PRD)















