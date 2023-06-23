Student killed in gas explosion during school fire safety drill in Bangkok

One student was killed in a gas explosion during a fire safety drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok’s Dusit district. Many people were reportedly injured.

The incident occurred at the school ground around 11 a.m. The school invited fire fighters to conduct the fire control training and evacuation drill for students and teachers.







During the demonstration, a fire extinguisher exploded, killing a student at the scene. Out of 10 people injured, six were taken to hospitals while four others are under observation at the school’s infirmary. Bangkok police chief Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang said according to the investigation, a fire extinguisher was torn off. It was reused and was not equipped with a safety valve.



The forensic team initially believed that more gas was added in the fire extinguisher for reuse and it was left in the sunlight for a long time. The increasing temperature could cause pressure from gas expansion, possibly leading to an explosion without a safety valve installed. (TNA)



























