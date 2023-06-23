Number of Korean tourists visiting Thailand to hit one million in Q3 this year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects that the number of Korean tourists visiting Thailand will surpass one million in the third quarter of this year.

TAT Deputy Governor for Asia and the South Pacific Tanes Petsuwan disclosed that Thailand has welcomed between 4,000 and 5,000 Korean tourists every day over the last two months, putting South Korea among the top five countries in terms of visitor arrivals. As of June 18, the number of Korean arrivals in Thailand reached 712,492, with TAT expecting the number to reach one million during the third quarter of 2023.







According to TAT, Thailand is popular with Korean tourists for its urban sightseeing, retreats, and golf courses. The number of arrivals has been increasing as the 85% of flights between both countries resumed after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the possibility that South Korea’s economy might contract this year, the deputy governor expressed optimism that Thailand can attract Korean tourists with its attractive tourism destinations with reasonable products and services.







Meanwhile, the Korea Tourism Organization recently invited the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) to explore new tourism destinations and learn about the country’s innovative smart tourism products. The Association also discusses additional measures with South Korean authorities to attract more Thai tourists to visit South Korea. (NNT)















