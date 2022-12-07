Pheu Thai Party promises 600 baht minimum daily wage, bachelors’ 25,000 baht salary

The Pheu Thai Party said if it is the government after the next general election, it will raise the minimum daily wage to 600 baht and workers with a bachelor’s degree will receive a minimum monthly salary of 25,000 baht.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chief of Pheu Thai’s Inclusion and Innovation Advisory Committee, said in its special meeting on its “Think Big, Act Smart, For All Thais” campaign that ongoing considerable problems needed to be solved by the people who can “think big” and “act smart”.







She said that if the Pheu Thai Party comes to power and remains in tenure for four years, Thai people can reduce their expenses, increase income and have more opportunities and the gross domestic product will rise by at least 5% a year.

Soft power will drive the economy. At least one member of each family will have potential unlocked and receive chances to develop their skills free of charge, she said.







In 2027, Thai people would see the minimum daily wage raised to the level that would suit their human dignity, at least 600 baht a day, and the monthly salary of at least 25,000 baht for people with a bachelor’s degree, Ms Paetongtarn said. (TNA)































