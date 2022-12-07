Repeat bombing delays southern railway tracks reopening in Songkhla, Thailand

The second explosion on the Hat Yai-Padang Besar railway tracks in Sadao district of Songkhla delayed the reopening of the southern railway.

Earlier the State Railway of Thailand expected to reopen the route on Dec 10. Greater damage to the tracks and their suspended repair due to the repeat explosion affected southern railway services.







As a result, a Kuala Lumpur-Hat Yai train earlier scheduled for arrival in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Dec 10 will stop at the Padang Besar train station instead. From Padang Besar passengers will board buses to Hat Yai.







Regarding the two bombings on the railway tracks in Sadao district, Songkhla, on Dec 3 and 6, police said they were narrowing down groups of suspects.

The second bomb was put inside a four-kilogram cooking gas cylinder and placed about 200 meters away from the site of the first explosion, police said. (TNA)


































