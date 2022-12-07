Thai government considers New Year gifts for people

The government will have New Year gifts for people mid this month and the projects will not cause a financial burden to the state in the future, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Gen Prayut said that the government was considering the “New Year Gift” measures for people and it still had time to do so.







He said that the government was likely to consider shopping rebates and another tour subsidy program after he returned from the EU-ASEAN Summit in Belgium on Dec 12-15. Relevant organizations were preparing the legal and financial aspects of the programs, the prime minister said.

On the opposition Pheu Thai Party’s announcement that it planned to raise the minimum daily wage to 600 baht, Gen Prayut said people concerned would have to consider if the policy was practical and whether investors and business operators could accept it.







Highly skilled workers already earned more than 600 baht a day and workers could develop their skills to generate reasonable income according to the levels of their skills, the prime minister said.

He also questioned the possibility of another campaign policy for graduates to receive a minimum monthly salary of 25,000 baht.

The government already had its financial burdens from its development projects aimed at increasing the gross domestic product and from its assistance for groups of vulnerable people including people with disabilities. (TNA)

































