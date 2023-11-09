Pheu Thai Party highlights soft power promotion

This week’s meeting of the Pheu Thai Party emphasized the importance of soft power in international relations and digital initiatives.

Pheu Thai Party’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired the session for the first time since being elected as its leader. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also attended the meeting.







Paetongtarn addressed the members of parliament (MPs) on the country’s engagement with soft power diplomacy, referencing discussions with South Korea, the United States, and United Nations representatives. She outlined South Korea as a model for soft power, offering support and guidance to overcome challenges and ensure smooth operations.







She also touched on educational exchanges with the United States, noting the high cost of living as a barrier for Thai students. The Pheu Thai Party leader also talked about the potential benefits of a program exploring film production in both Thailand and the US. Paetongtarn sought assurances of support for Thai students studying in the U.S.

Paetongtarn, who also leads a committee on ’soft power,’ defined the term as a non-violent and inclusive approach to cultural influence. She aims to elevate Thai culture on the global stage through various sectors such as festivals, literature, cinema, gaming, and television series. The strategy involves empowering each Thai family to develop a particular soft power skill to foster growth locally, nationally, and internationally.

Paetongtarn also urged MPs to leverage social media more effectively to communicate the party’s and government’s activities to the public.

Meanwhile, Srettha emphasized to the MPs the significance of an upcoming announcement about the digital wallet scheme scheduled for November 10th, encouraging the promotion through their personal social media channels to ensure widespread public happiness. (NNT)











































