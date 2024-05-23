Court accepts complaint seeking PM’s removal over cabinet pick

The Constitutional Court on Thursday accepted the complaint, seeking to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for appointing a former lawyer with a criminal conviction to his cabinet.

The prime minister remains in office pending the verdict as the court did not order him to be suspended from duties.

A group of 40 senators filed the petition, alleging Srettha violated the constitution by appointing Pichit Chuenban as a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office despite Pichit’s prior criminal conviction.







They argue Pichit’s appointment is unlawful due to his conviction for contempt of court in 2008 after attempting to bribe court officials. They believe this disqualifies him from holding a ministerial position.

Pichit resigned recently to shield the Prime Minister from the case. Regarding the case against Pichit, the court did not accept the complaint because he has already resigned.

Pichit is a longtime aide to the Shinawatra family, whose party Srettha leads. He fought major court cases for former premiers Yingluck and Thaksin Shinawatra. (TNA)





































