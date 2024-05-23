27 injured Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 passengers discharged, 58 still hospitalized

Samitivej Hospital issued its 2nd statement revealing that 27 patients have been discharged and returned home, while 58 remain hospitalized.

Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital released its 2nd statement regarding the mass casualty incident involving the Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 that encountered severe turbulence. The flight was traveling from London to Singapore when it faced extreme weather disturbances mid-route, forcing it to divert to Bangkok on May 21.







The hospital reported that on May 21, a total of 84 injured passengers were referred to Samitivej and other hospitals for treatment, while 19 received treatment at the Samitivej Suvarnabhumi Airport clinic – a total of 103 people.

As of May 22, 27 patients have completed treatment and been discharged home. Of the remaining injured, 41 are still hospitalized at Samitivej Srinakarin, 15 at Samitivej Sukhumvit, and 2 at Bangkok Hospital.







Meanwhile, officials from Thailand’s aviation authorities stated that while weather forecasting helps prepare for storms, incidents like this clear air turbulence are impossible to predict precisely. Further investigation is required as the turbulence occurred in Myanmar’s airspace.

They assured that measures are in place for the upcoming rainy season and advised passengers to keep seatbelts fastened at all times.









More Reports:

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, traveling from Heathrow to Changi, made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand due to severe turbulence, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, said Airport’s Director. Kittipong Kittikachorn, Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), stated that the emergency landing occurred at 15:51 local time.

The turbulence incident over Thai airspace caused injuries and the death of a 73-year-old British man who reportedly had a heart condition. The flight carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members.









Upon receiving the emergency landing request, Suvarnabhumi Airport’s security center immediately dispatched medical teams to provide assistance according to emergency protocols. Injured passengers and the deceased were transported to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.

There were a total of 69 injuries in the incident.

-7 passengers were critically injured.

-23 passengers sustained moderate injuries.

-9 crew members sustained moderate injuries.

-30 passengers sustained minor injuries. 16 of these passengers were taken to the hospital, while the remaining 14 were treated in the holding area.

Passengers ready to fly were accommodated at the airport while awaiting further travel to Singapore. A replacement aircraft from Changi Airport is expected to arrive in Thailand around 21:45-22:00.







Mr. Kittipong mentioned that there were no known Thai nationals on the flight, which carried passengers of various nationalities. The cabin was in disarray, likely due to meal service during the turbulence.

He spoke with several passengers who confirmed they were wearing seatbelts, but it is unclear if the deceased was similarly restrained as his wife was taken to the hospital.









The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the pilots within the next hour to confirm the cause, which is presumed to be turbulence.

Airport operations at Suvarnabhumi continue unaffected by the incident. (TNA)





































