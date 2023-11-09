MP expelled over sexual harassment allegations

A Bangkok member of parliament from the Move Forward Party, Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, said he accepted the party’s decision to expel him, taking full responsibility for the damage his actions have caused to the party’s reputation.

MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, in his first interview since being expelled from the party, stated with a tremble in his voice that he had preliminary knowledge of the Move Forward Party’s decision and respectfully accepted it. He acknowledged his significant role in tarnishing the party’s image.







The Bangkok MP was accused of sexual harassment by 3 female staffers of the party during the election campaign.

He conveyed his desire for continued trust in the Move Forward Party and its remaining MPs. Chaiyamparwaan emphasized that the party’s future, with Pita Limjaroenrat still being an appropriate candidate for Prime Minister, should not be judged by his individual actions.







Chaiyamparwaan further stated that the blame should not fall on the party but on himself alone. He encouraged people who still believe in the party’s ideology to continue supporting the Move Forward Party. He urged the public to follow the laws and remain aware of the party’s ongoing efforts, like the new land allocation bill and proposals concerning the dissolution of the Internal Security Operations Command, emphasizing social welfare issues.







When asked if he regretted that his situation might lead to a loss of trust and faith in the Move Forward Party among the public, he admitted his sole responsibility, insisting that the party still upholds its principles with many capable individuals. He urged the public not to engage in a witch-hunt or blame others, reaffirming that the Move Forward Party remains steadfast in its mission to serve everyone, both inside and outside the parliament. (NNT)



























