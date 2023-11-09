Pattaya prepares for International Sea Turtle Symposium 2024

Preparations are underway for the 42nd International Sea Turtle Symposium scheduled to take place from March 24 to 29, 2024, at the Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel. The initiative, discussed during a meeting at Pattaya City Hall on November 8, involves key figures such as Dr. Stephen Dunbar, President of the International Sea Turtle Society, and experts from the Aquatic Animal Disease Research Center at Chulalongkorn University.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the meeting, emphasizing the global importance of sea turtle conservation. Supported by the city of Pattaya and the Office of Convention and Exhibition Promotion (TCEB), the symposium aims to promote collaboration and understanding among marine conservation enthusiasts worldwide. The event will cover various aspects, including physical, scientific, and cultural dimensions, making it a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve marine life, particularly sea turtles.































