Pheu Thai gives House Speakership to Move Forward

Pheu Thai Party, which came second in the general election agreed that the coalition-leading Move Forward Party (MFP) would take the House Speaker post, according to a source from Pheu Thai Party.

The two parties agreed MFP would get the House speaker post, the leader of the legislative branch of the government on the condition that if MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat cannot secure enough votes in the parliament to become the next prime minister, Pheu Thai will lead the formation of the coalition government. The two deputies would belong to Pheu Thai, according to the source.







Pheu Thai reaffirmed that the party would stick to MFP and would not change to the other side to form the government.

MFP won the majority of the seats in the May 14 general election. Pita, the party’s sole prime ministerial candidate must garner the majority across both houses of the parliament. Under the constitution, the 250-member unelected Senate joins the 500-member lower house in selecting the prime minister. (TNA)

















