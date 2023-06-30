Pheu Thai leader says negotiation on House Speaker post still underway

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew has denied reports that his party conceded the House Speaker post to the Move Forward party while the MFP secretary-general confirms that the negotiation on the issue is still underway.

Dr.Cholnan said he was puzzled over the rumours and did not know where it came from.







It was earlier reported that a source from Pheu Thai said the party concede the House Speaker post to MFP and would take the posts of two deputies on the condition that if MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat could not secure enough votes from the parliament to become the next prime minister, Pheu Thai will take turn to lead a coalition government with the support from the MFP.

Pheu Thai leader confirmed that his party had only one formula to support coalition- leading MFP and Pita as the next prime minister.







Dr. Cholnan said yesterday, he discussed with Pheu Thai secretary-general and the deputy leader about the guidelines to negotiate with the MFP on the House speakership and the process to seek the party’s resolution before the selection of the House Speaker on July 4.

Such a rumour is not good for the Pheu Thai Party, he said.

















