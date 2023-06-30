CP Group mourns loss of Khunying Tewee Chearavanont

Khunying Tewee Chearavanont, the spouse of Dhanin Chearavanont, the senior chairman of Thailand’s largest private conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, passed away at the age of 83 on the morning of June 29. The news of her passing was shared through a heartfelt announcement on CP Group’s Facebook page, expressing deep condolences on behalf of the executives and employees.

Khunying Tewee passed away at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, marking the end of a remarkable life filled with profound contributions. In recognition of her distinguished presence, His Majesty the King graciously granted royal water for her bathing ceremony. Her funeral rites are being held at Windmill Village in Bangkok and will conclude on July 6.







Born on February 25, 1940, Khunying Tewee’s journey intertwined with that of Dhanin when they first met at the ages of 17 and 18, respectively. Their enduring bond spanned 62 years of marriage and blessed them with five children, comprising three sons and two daughters.

Khunying Tewee’s significant contributions to society, particularly her devotion to Buddhism in Thailand, have earned her widespread admiration. She was honored with an award from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her exemplary role as a wife to a prominent businessman and for successfully raising her children to achieve both professional successes and contribute positively to society. (NNT)























