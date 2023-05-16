Pheu Thai backs Move Forward as coalition head

The general election saw a surprising result when the Move Forward Party edged the Puea Thai Party to take most seats in the lower house. The Pheu Thai Party, which previously campaigned for a landslide victory, today expressed its support for the Move Forward Party to set up a coalition.

Pheu Thai Party in a press conference today congratulated the Move Forward Party for winning the most seats in the House of Representatives.

Puea Thai’s Prime Ministerial Candidate Paethongtarn Shinawatra thanked all the voters and said this election reflected the country’s democratic transformation.







She Paethongtarn said her party has no intention to contest with the Move Forward Party in forming a government.

Ms. Paethongtarn said she held a telephone call with the Move Forward Party leader this morning, albeit with no in-depth discussion. She said further details will be discussed first within the party’s executive committee.

Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties are considered to be two competitors from the same pro-democracy spectrum, with the latter known for its more progressive ideas, while Pheu Thai is better known for its legacy and policies on the grassroots. Both parties have served as opposition against the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.







On the subject of changes to lese majeste law, which is a key campaign topic of Move Forward, Ms. Paethongtarn said her party has a clear position not to abolish this law, but discussions on this law can be made within the parliament. She said this subject will be amongst the conditions both parties will discuss when forming a coalition.

On the plea to return home by self-exiled former Prime Minister Taksin Shinawatra, the father of Ms. Paethongtarn, Ms. Paethongtarn said her father’s plan is not related to the party, and the July timeframe remains the same.

She has admitted that she is personally disappointed by the results, in which Puea Thai does not receive the most seats. She said however that she has the spirit of sportsmanship, and that she accepts people’s decisions.

Ms. Paethongtarn today posted on her Instagram a congratulatory message for the Move Forward Party, emphasizing her respect for democratic principles, and her support for the party to lead a coalition.

Pheu Thai Party leader Dr. Chonlanan Srikaew said the executive committees between Pheu Thai and Move Forward will need to discuss their cooperative framework.







With MP seats from the prospective coalition parties totaling 309 out of 500 lower house seats, Dr. Chonlanan said this number will enable a robust government. However, the coalition may need to find up to 376 votes to secure a Prime Minister nomination, given the fact that the 250 senators still have the voting power to select a Prime Minister.

On the possibility that the coalition will include Bhumjaithai Party, Dr. Chonlanan said this matter needs to be decided by Move Forward Party as coalition leader. (NNT)















