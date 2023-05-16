Move Forward Party wins both parliamentary seats for Banglamung-Pattaya

At the close of voting on Sunday May 14, hundreds of people gathered at the counting stations in Banglamung district to witness the counting of the ballots before sending them to be verified at the Provincial Election Commission for Chonburi Province at Bang Lamung District Office.

This year Banglamung District was divided into two zones due to the growth of the communities and population. Two members of parliament were elected for the first time. Many candidates ran for office, but everyone’s eyes were on two strong parties, the Pheu Thai Party and the Move Forward party.







Zone 8 has 130,136 eligible voters with 94,220 people turning out to cast their votes. This amounted to 72.40%. The number of valid ballots was 89,170, accounting for 94.64%, while there were 3,018 invalid ballots, accounting for 3.20%. Additionally, there were 2,028 ballots that were unmarked or spoiled, accounting for 2.15%.

The winning candidate was Jaras Kumkhainam No. 4, from the “Move Forward Party” who garnered 33,664 votes. The second-ranked candidate was Chavalit Saenguthai, No. 9, from the “Phue Thai” Party, getting a total of 31,986 votes. The third-ranked candidate was Manop Prakobtham No. 2 from the “Ruam Thai Sang Chart” Party, with a total of 17,976 votes.







In Zone 9, the number of eligible voters was 115,650. The number of voters who cast their votes was 76,391, accounting for 66.05%. The number of valid ballots was 72,840, accounting for 95.35%, while there were 2,036 invalid ballots, accounting for 2.67%. Additionally, there were 1,515 unmarked or spoiled ballots, accounting for 1.98%.

The winner was Yodchai Puengporn No. 8 from the “Move Forward” Party, with a total of 30,459 votes. The second-ranked candidate was Man Inpitak No. 2 from the “Phue Thai” Party, with a total of 19,327 votes. The third-ranked candidate was Niran Watthanasatsathorn from the “Ruam Thai Sang Chart” Party, No. 4, with a total of 19,253 votes.



























