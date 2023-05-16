UTN thanks supporters and commits to following lead of election winners

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, has expressed his gratitude to the party’s supporters for their votes in the recent election, affirming that the party would follow the lead of the election winners in forming the next government.

Addressing the media at Government House following the release of Sunday’s (14 May) election results, Thanakorn conveyed his appreciation for every vote received by the party and its candidates, particularly emphasizing the support from UTN supporters in his hometown of Nakhon Si Thammarat.







He acknowledged that losing an election is normal and extended congratulations to the parties that secured more votes than UTN. Thanakorn added that the next cabinet’s composition would depend on the course of action taken by the winners.

Thanakorn also revealed that the UTN’s leadership recently convened to discuss the election outcome. He shared that Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed him to allow the election winners to take the lead in forming the next government. Additionally, Gen Prayut urged him to ensure the efficient functioning of the caretaker government during the remaining three months before the new government’s inauguration.







When asked about the possibility of forming a minority government, Thanakorn expressed uncertainty regarding the scenario and indicated his readiness to assume a position in the opposition.

He also praised Gen Prayut’s “eight-year quest for the country” as sufficient for establishing a lasting legacy. Thanakorn emphasized Gen Prayut’s non-corrupt political performance throughout his tenure, suggesting that it would be enough for him to be remembered positively by the people. (NNT)















